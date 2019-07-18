Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Oge Energy (OGE) Position; Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Gentex (GNTX) Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 300,000 shares with $6.20M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.54 million shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,438 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock declined 0.12%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 72,968 shares with $3.15M value, down from 82,406 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 463,921 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on Monday, April 8 to “Sell” rating.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 219,568 shares to 609,871 valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 78,105 shares and now owns 252,541 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $102.33 million for 21.34 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Corp invested in 9,100 shares. Zacks Investment invested in 0.01% or 11,920 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 79,343 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.14M shares. Citigroup accumulated 70,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 4,920 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 0% or 32,908 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.08% or 905,711 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc reported 275,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,705 are held by Charter Communications. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 0% or 44,374 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 885,107 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 407 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Company. 173 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,807 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Inc. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 13,643 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 32,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 804,800 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 384,745 shares stake. Epoch Inv Prtn stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Riverbridge Ltd owns 1.5% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.73M shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 19,884 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ckw Fin Gru has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2,750 shares. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pnc Finance Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 176,014 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Llc holds 6,444 shares. Amp Capital Limited, Australia-based fund reported 96,931 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C invested in 56,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of stock or 24,000 shares. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.