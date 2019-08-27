Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $19.80 Million as Share Value Declined; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Stake in Macys (M) by $24.93 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 204.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.20M, up from 509,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 10.80M shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 154,682 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 138,050 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, down from 292,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.79 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,788 shares to 88,684 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 84,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).