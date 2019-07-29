Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.54 Million as Stock Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Valuation Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,625 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 75,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 5.17 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 641,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.49 million, up from 366,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.74M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4.77 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated. Philadelphia Trust holds 112,973 shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested 6.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.37% or 23.35 million shares. Credit Cap Invs Lc holds 2.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 41,000 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 78,018 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com invested in 0% or 933 shares. Cambridge Inv holds 98,437 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 850 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Keystone Fin Planning owns 40,585 shares. Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 67,239 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.45% or 683,620 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11,282 shares to 29,646 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 331,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares to 532,745 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,532 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).