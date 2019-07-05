Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $7.97 Million; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Valuation Rose While Redmile Group Trimmed by $3.68 Million Its Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,460 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 85,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $185.4. About 1.60M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 663,841 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $6.16 million activity. TAHL CINDY sold $400,000 worth of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.25M were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 500,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wexford Cap L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 110,882 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 94,000 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.01% or 23,500 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Llc reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 2.60M shares. Amer Interest Gru reported 38,679 shares stake. One Trading LP holds 0% or 4,364 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca stated it has 27,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 8,003 shares. Boston Advsr holds 0.04% or 39,770 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 749,372 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has 79,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32 million shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $49.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.91 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 403,549 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7.86M shares. Amer Research & Mgmt reported 0.31% stake. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Burns J W Ny owns 21,286 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. First Western Capital Mngmt reported 1,605 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd reported 1,567 shares. Steinberg Asset Management has 13,991 shares. Ajo LP holds 22,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Welch Group owns 1,349 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,962 shares. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,490 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank And stated it has 38,937 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,757 shares to 41,378 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).