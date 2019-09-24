Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.92 Million as Valuation Rose; As Franco Nevada (FNV) Share Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $3.06 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 195,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.28 million, down from 203,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.43. About 887,436 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 386,417 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.87 million, up from 350,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 502,130 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Ltd owns 732,519 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spf Beheer Bv reported 2.87% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 3,155 were accumulated by Wedgewood Pa. 509 are held by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 33,164 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc owns 1.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 175,818 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 12,561 shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust Company has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,300 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York reported 0.12% stake. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Com stated it has 78,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co holds 10,486 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 215,598 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 19.14 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 741 shares to 37,087 shares, valued at $40.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 3,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gold Looks Set To Challenge Critical Technical Levels On The Upside – FNV Could Continue To Outperform On The Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold Sits Near The Recent Low – Is Franco-Nevada A Buy At This Level? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,959 shares to 31,669 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,846 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).