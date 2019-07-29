Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $327,336; Jnj (JNJ) Position Lifted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,966 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 10,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 659,623 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Jnj (JNJ) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, up from 112,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Jnj for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 2.94 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 219,158 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Com holds 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 4,850 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 27,422 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 243,309 shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Texas Money Limited holds 1.85% or 930,034 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 24,851 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,006 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 9,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 238,687 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Llc holds 5,012 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 28.22 million shares. 263,767 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Americas. 3,744 were reported by First Manhattan.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 89,759 shares to 125,156 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,831 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.