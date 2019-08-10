Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holding by $623,253 as Valuation Rose; Northwest Investment Counselors Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) Lowered by $343,899 as Market Valuation Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 91.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 12,684 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 6,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,492 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 33,672 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 14,300 shares. Counselors Inc invested in 1,133 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 110,755 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Vanguard Grp holds 2.65 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co owns 2,925 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Street has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,000 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 240,270 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Group stated it has 0.07% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Strs Ohio reported 1,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 20,844 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 55,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,387 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).