Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted By $743,688 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; Halliburton Co Has 0.83 Sentiment

Halliburton Co (HAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 269 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 323 sold and reduced their holdings in Halliburton Co. The funds in our database now hold: 656.87 million shares, up from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Halliburton Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 104 Reduced: 219 Increased: 201 New Position: 68.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 11,268 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 266,447 shares with $17.78M value, up from 255,179 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $40.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 785,825 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 72,883 shares to 217,568 valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 43,356 shares and now owns 121,891 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 13.15% above currents $65.4 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.