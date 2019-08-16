Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $1.87 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Its Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 6,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 600,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 593,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 222.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 10,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,870 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 4,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 15,876 shares to 18,541 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 75,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,412 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bessemer Gp holds 0.17% or 828,664 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & reported 434,843 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 140,949 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 12,675 shares. Roundview Llc owns 19,954 shares. 93,452 were reported by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Com. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 131,820 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 152,155 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).