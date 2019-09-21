Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position in Target (TGT); Sadoff Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 42,118 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 35,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 8,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 621,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 612,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 19,327 shares to 50,354 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 9,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,316 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Target’s Plan to Become Indispensable to Shoppers – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 715,199 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has 14,749 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.16% or 40,626 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,139 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 55,173 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.09% or 39,922 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,857 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 343,653 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 8,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 107,531 are held by Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 15,481 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Clear Street Markets Limited Company stated it has 20,400 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 259,911 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.