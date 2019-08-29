Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.11 Million; Marathon Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Valuation Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 18,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 390,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09M, up from 371,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 5.24M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 4.86 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 306,267 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,019 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.03M shares. Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Barclays Plc invested in 3.64 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.59M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 5.97M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Contrarian Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.33% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 204,711 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 170,596 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 185 shares. Par Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.60 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,743 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 31,062 shares to 297,368 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,299 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Limited Co holds 0.49% or 18,915 shares in its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,856 shares. Shelton, California-based fund reported 12,024 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 224,578 shares. Bridgecreek Management Lc reported 45,890 shares. Grassi Investment holds 1.14% or 130,409 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated owns 18,005 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 25,455 were reported by Carderock Capital Management. Papp L Roy And Associate accumulated 6,952 shares. Trust Inv Advsr has invested 2.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, West Virginia-based fund reported 60,760 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,500 shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc owns 43,502 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bessemer invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).