Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its V F (VFC) Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc analyzed 9,655 shares as V F Corp (VFC)'s stock declined 0.18%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 128,450 shares with $11.22M value, down from 138,105 last quarter. V F Corp now has $35.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 1.57M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Schlumberger LTD (SLB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 438 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 533 trimmed and sold stakes in Schlumberger LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.01 billion shares, up from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Schlumberger LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 84 Reduced: 449 Increased: 341 New Position: 97.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 7.87% above currents $88.07 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,738 shares to 295,996 valued at $38.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,040 shares and now owns 42,044 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Carucci Richard, worth $157,860 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 215,330 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.03% or 51,505 shares in its portfolio. 29,235 are held by Johnson Counsel. Kentucky Retirement has 0.12% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 15,166 shares. Putnam invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 3.63% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 161,161 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,779 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.16% or 357,793 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1,700 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,815 shares stake. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd holds 0.36% or 17,137 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.77 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 21.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

