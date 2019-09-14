Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose While North American Management Trimmed by $11.02 Million Its Stake

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 155,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 41,558 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 196,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46M shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 108,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.67M, down from 110,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 14,365 shares to 69,635 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,017 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 3.22M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 3,975 were reported by Cibc National Bank Usa. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 1,050 shares. Pacific Global Management has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Parthenon Ltd Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 28,318 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 90,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Company. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 7,867 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 83,168 shares. Altfest L J Company Inc reported 3,757 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1,132 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 76.50 million shares. Hamel Associates Inc invested 0.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,335 are owned by Finemark State Bank And Tru. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Trust owns 28,954 shares. Oz Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 729 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,378 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.55% or 248,427 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 65,673 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.94% stake. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co, Japan-based fund reported 18,125 shares. 3,137 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 34,771 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22,807 shares to 33,519 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.