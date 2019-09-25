Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $484,848; Stock Value Declined; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Holding by $51.20 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 527,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11.30M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, down from 11.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 1.75 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 57,223 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 64,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $59.92. About 4.82 million shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Freestone Cap Ltd owns 5,398 shares. Alberta Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dearborn Prtnrs holds 0.05% or 12,201 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 54,451 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.19% or 24,260 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jefferies Lc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Huntington Retail Bank invested in 18,730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital Incorporated owns 79,984 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc owns 20,216 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 79,083 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership holds 1.12% or 1.30 million shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 275,999 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 10,001 shares to 332,536 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 272,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 197,655 shares to 340,509 shares, valued at $24.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 269,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).