Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Raised By $518,100 Its Nordson (NDSN) Position; Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Hold New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $39.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Nordson Corp (NDSN) stake by 211.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 3,925 shares as Nordson Corp (NDSN)’s stock rose 0.50%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 5,777 shares with $766,000 value, up from 1,852 last quarter. Nordson Corp now has $7.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 171,221 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 3.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System

More notable recent Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Miners, homebuilders tug FTSE 100 lower; Menzies sinks – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 IPO Stocks to Buy â€” According to Wall Street Analysts – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Halftime Report Of The IPO Market In 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tradeweb Introduces Price Streams and iDeal Messaging Tool for Bond Connect Investors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.29 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 42.3 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 749,318 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nordson (NDSN) Acquires Germany-Based Optical Control GmbH – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Nordson (NDSN) Maintain Momentum Despite Headwinds? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 26,168 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Condor Mgmt accumulated 6,239 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP has 2,100 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors owns 24,993 shares. 157,009 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc. Skylands Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 1,325 shares. Ameritas Invest invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 0.64% or 47,383 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 157,459 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 79,314 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton has 476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $606,154 activity. THAXTON GREGORY A had sold 4,949 shares worth $606,154.