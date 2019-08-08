Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Raised By $1.42 Million Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake By $1.29 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 103.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 11,162 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 21,948 shares with $2.81M value, up from 10,786 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $60.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 1.39 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 63.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 4,777 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 12,286 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 7,509 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $65.78B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $368.75. About 1.32 million shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will NASA Sole-Source Northrop to Build a Space Station to Orbit the Moon? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 7 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Northrop Grumman Stock Rocketed 31% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of NOC in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Communications Invest Adviser Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 4,390 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 906 shares. Wagner Bowman has 0.25% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Com has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 16,360 were reported by Valicenti Advisory. The Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.43% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 1,200 are held by Birmingham Mngmt Al. 1,552 are owned by Guardian Cap Limited Partnership. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi holds 2,791 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,356 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 65,665 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% or 14,472 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,357 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 1,496 shares to 47,900 valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 134,651 shares and now owns 596,251 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 139 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 51,925 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,966 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Northern reported 0.18% stake. 2,682 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited. 82,718 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 5,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company holds 2,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capital International Invsts invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,630 shares. Eastern Bancshares holds 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 16,769 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 30,983 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $136 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of CCI in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) stake by 21,334 shares to 6,831 valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mutualfirst Finl Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) stake by 20,844 shares and now owns 62,532 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $2.26M worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.