Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Raised America First Multifamily In (ATAX) Stake; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holder Inca Investments Lifted Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in America First Multifamily In (ATAX) by 655.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 147,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 169,545 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 22,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in America First Multifamily In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 192,536 shares traded or 32.27% up from the average. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAX News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 20/04/2018 – DJ America First Multifamily Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATAX); 13/03/2018 US eyes tariffs to punish China for intellectual property theft; 21/03/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, CO TERMINATED CERTAIN SALES AGREEMENT DATED DEC. 7, 2017 BETWEEN PARTNERSHIP, JONESTRADING; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON — The U.S. is considering imposing tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products to punish the country for its intellectual property theft as President Donald Trump steps up his “America-first” protectionist policy. Citing the possibility of invoking Section 301 of the U.S; 07/05/2018 – AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER BASIC UNIT $0.09; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 03/04/2018 – Trump Plunges Ahead with America-First, Nationalist Approach; 07/05/2018 – America First Multifamily 1Q EPS 9c

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 8.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.95M, up from 7.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 10.11 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 49,600 shares to 809,000 shares, valued at $78.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 590,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.13M shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 64,096 shares to 32,203 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 132,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,143 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

