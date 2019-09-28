Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake By $327,615; Wiley John & Sons (JWA)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 67.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 21,841 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 10,283 shares with $157,000 value, down from 32,124 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC

Wiley John & Sons Inc (JWA) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.50, from 0 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 1 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 2 sold and decreased their equity positions in Wiley John & Sons Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 96,965 shares, down from 98,903 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wiley John & Sons Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Lost 16.5% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goodyear Tire (GT) CEO said some evidence that some tires man now not be going from China to western markets where tariffs are in place – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Louisiana court orders Goodyear to pay $7.2 million in wrongful death case – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -15.55% below currents $14.21 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.91 million for 6.83 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 1,905 shares to 17,003 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,692 shares and now owns 104,232 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 201,428 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,188 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Wilsey Asset Mngmt has 3.27% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 3,265 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ipg Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 712,774 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Next Grp Inc owns 23,323 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 357,201 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.03% or 513,241 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 821,393 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Kennedy owns 149,677 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,110 activity.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wiley Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Study Reveals Skills Gap Grew By Double Digits Since Last Year – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Wiley Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Schedule – Stockhouse” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in John Wiley & Sons Inc. for 20,000 shares. Css Llc Il owns 5,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 62 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 20,373 shares.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice, and education worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals; and books, reference works, databases, clinical decision support tools, laboratory manuals, and workflow tools in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science and humanities, and life sciences. It currently has negative earnings. It serves academic, corporate, government, and public libraries; researchers; scientists; clinicians; engineers and technologists; scholarly and professional societies; and students and professors.