Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $13.62 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $320,656 as Stock Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 859,008 shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 119,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 571,305 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.23 million, up from 451,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,784 shares to 4,632 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 926,871 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Mairs Pwr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 1.12 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,550 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 267,554 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.54M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 21,821 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co invested in 0% or 5,248 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Boston Rech And Mgmt reported 2,390 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btr Inc accumulated 3,803 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co accumulated 74,015 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71,566 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 10,072 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.27 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 10,183 shares to 43,335 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,396 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).