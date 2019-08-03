Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lifted By $1.56 Million Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 13.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 11,370 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 94,679 shares with $12.99 million value, up from 83,309 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.40M shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 31 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 24 reduced and sold holdings in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The funds in our database now possess: 27.32 million shares, down from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Summit Midstream Partners LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 12.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 194,726 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $13.23M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% EPS growth.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in North America. The company has market cap of $621.04 million. The firm provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the DJ Basin, which includes the Niobrara shale formation in northeastern Colorado.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP for 335,692 shares. Emory University owns 87,560 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.28% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 154,164 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (JNK) stake by 228,123 shares to 155,691 valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 33,472 shares and now owns 11,021 shares. Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) was reduced too.