Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Increased Pepsico (PEP) Position; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 21.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 29,149 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 107,678 shares with $11.81 million value, down from 136,827 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $311.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 7,738 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 295,996 shares with $38.81 million value, up from 288,258 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Mgmt reported 2,601 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 0.24% or 324,074 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 1.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 14,082 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 28,538 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 66,504 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.68% or 2.02 million shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc stated it has 3.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meyer Handelman reported 1.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 30,794 were accumulated by Roberts Glore Il. 190,468 were reported by Argent Mgmt Lc. Scott Selber Inc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Huntington National Bank owns 443,976 shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $14200 target. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $11700 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 11,249 shares to 2.82 million valued at $185.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 9,268 shares and now owns 181,316 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 654,542 shares to 4.90M valued at $415.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 24,471 shares and now owns 2.09 million shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 4,557 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers stated it has 38,369 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Currie Ltd invested in 0.94% or 119,474 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 20,256 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com owns 6,501 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 48,572 are held by Toth Advisory. Birinyi Assocs invested in 18,209 shares. Comm Of Vermont stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argyle Capital Management invested in 28,216 shares. Park National Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 358,112 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 183,249 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.09% or 6,520 shares.