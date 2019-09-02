Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Market Value Rose; As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Market Value Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Raised by $1.59 Million Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 62,341 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 28,056 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 946 shares to 1,356 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,384 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 14,511 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $134.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 46,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).