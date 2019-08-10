Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Increased By $1.46 Million Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 71.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 8,842 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 21,292 shares with $3.53M value, up from 12,450 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $66.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch

Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 139 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 102 cut down and sold their equity positions in Arch Capital Group LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 319.85 million shares, up from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arch Capital Group LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 89 Increased: 99 New Position: 40.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 1.37M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.03 billion. The Company’s Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It has a 13 P/E ratio. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages.

Fpr Partners Llc holds 13.85% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. for 17.54 million shares. Marshfield Associates owns 4.41 million shares or 8.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 7.41% invested in the company for 95,670 shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 5.45% in the stock. Steinberg Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 183,487 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 8,394 shares to 49,412 valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 31,062 shares and now owns 297,368 shares. Managed Portfolio Ser was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 308,164 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% or 23,991 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 3,667 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation holds 518,926 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated accumulated 371 shares. 1St Source Bancorp invested 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wendell David Assocs accumulated 23,039 shares. North Star Invest holds 0% or 170 shares. Charter Tru reported 1,741 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited invested in 15,785 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.6% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 275,056 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,207 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 256,040 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 35,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $72.34 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of stock or 8,187 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.