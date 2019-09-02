Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holding by $663,160; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose While Lincoln National Trimmed Its Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 11,233 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 22,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.77M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 592,001 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bancorporation N A, New York-based fund reported 4,807 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,563 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 447,235 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 729,496 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,804 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 49,873 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.08% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Toth Financial Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,000 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Raymond James reported 192,711 shares. 254,639 are held by Fjarde Ap. Fdx Advsr holds 6,417 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Llc owns 11,323 shares.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $480.81M for 15.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 49,245 shares to 88,751 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 130,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (WDTI) by 18,266 shares to 27,323 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 56,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 1,618 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com accumulated 16,693 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.12% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Brinker Cap holds 2,570 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd reported 4.34% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Peninsula Asset Management Incorporated has 1.4% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 12,885 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 3,314 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 59,724 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 81,175 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,500 shares. 1,861 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Shell Asset owns 38,494 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 1,625 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. 60,492 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.72 million for 31.56 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.