Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $678,216; Stock Value Declined; Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Upped Position

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 11,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.93M shares traded or 70.92% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 5.68M shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc invested in 6,393 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Com holds 0.07% or 9,069 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Limited Co reported 10,974 shares. Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 1.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,775 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.18% or 57,062 shares. Moreover, Haverford Financial Svcs has 1.86% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tirschwell Loewy owns 154,434 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 7,451 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 1.94% or 30,775 shares. Torray Limited Co reported 1,761 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated accumulated 128,668 shares. Holderness reported 18,473 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 14,716 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership invested in 762,913 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.89 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 13,374 shares to 60,662 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).