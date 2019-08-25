Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Oge Energy (OGE) Position by $405,834 as Market Valuation Rose; Chatham Capital Group Lifted Holding in Getty Rlty New (GTY) as Share Value Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 295,464 shares traded or 140.97% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 72,968 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 82,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 914,432 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 124,325 shares to 199,172 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 55,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 718,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 93,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 53,500 shares. Centurylink, Colorado-based fund reported 28,491 shares. Raymond James & reported 101,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 363,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 163,795 shares. Sequoia Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,656 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 44,911 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 970,818 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 7.29M are held by State Street. Opus Invest Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0.05% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Greenwood Gearhart, a Arkansas-based fund reported 6,229 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 22,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Yorktown Mgmt Co has 14,844 shares. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 23,031 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 18,124 shares. 78,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Qs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% or 11,111 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,330 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 50,528 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 45,981 shares to 90,162 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).