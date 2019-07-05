Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $4.76 Million as Stock Price Rose; King Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $105.00 Million; Share Price Rose

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54 million, down from 15.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 2.78M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 316.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 36,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,770 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 11,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 182,042 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $276.84M for 30.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 38,595 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 459,893 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Assetmark owns 239 shares. Kings Point Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23,325 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 64,282 shares. Apollo Mngmt LP owns 299,280 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Co owns 18,943 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.03% stake. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 34,140 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 133,812 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.04% or 6,536 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 125,273 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 369,663 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 25,212 shares. First Manhattan has 1.42M shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 157,398 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 47,351 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 21,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 461,926 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 16,922 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 368,907 shares. Alpine Mgmt stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carmignac Gestion holds 0.16% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 102,942 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 4,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.21% or 713,472 shares.