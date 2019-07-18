Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position By $742,182; Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 78 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 55 decreased and sold their positions in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 71.09 million shares, up from 70.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 43 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 18.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 6,034 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 38,101 shares with $4.72 million value, up from 32,067 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 1.74M shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 33,472 shares to 11,021 valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Managed Portfolio Ser stake by 24,730 shares and now owns 151,619 shares. Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. 6,122 shares were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J., worth $704,703.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). S&T Comml Bank Pa owns 18,902 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 2,905 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 69,964 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 29,247 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 6,848 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 17,339 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1.34M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 93,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 16,769 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Lc Ca invested in 26,485 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Comm Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 10,110 shares. Cipher LP invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Heritage Investors Mgmt has 3,974 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 11 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KMB in report on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $952.54 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. for 175,391 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 943,099 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,402 shares.