Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $414,920; Jana Partners Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 116.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 8,758 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 4,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 4.04 million shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 993,848 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 33,472 shares to 11,021 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,103 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.02M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.