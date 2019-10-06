Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $658,108; Barton Investment Management Maintains Position in Grubhub (GRUB)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 59,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 44,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.50 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 21/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, CVC SAID TO BE AMONG BIDDERS FOR SRS DISTRIBUTION; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68 million shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Tru owns 165 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 9,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 625 shares or 0% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Karp Capital Corp has invested 0.24% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Arrow Financial accumulated 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Burns J W & Co Incorporated New York invested 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Synovus Fin has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Caprock Gru holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 21,200 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Consolidated Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 154,229 shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 56,750 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 19,349 shares to 71,718 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 13,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,051 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

