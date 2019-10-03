Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $3.83 Million; eBay Inc. (EBAY) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 15.21% above currents $37.94 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. See eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) latest ratings:

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 37,157 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 240,114 shares with $24.80 million value, down from 277,271 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 2.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J, worth $232,736 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aimz Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). United Finance Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Axa holds 1.97M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,071 shares. Primecap Ca has invested 0.22% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.05% or 222,827 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Twin Tree Mgmt L P accumulated 378,283 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0% or 252 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Da Davidson stated it has 65,530 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management owns 753 shares.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.52 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 4.84M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.11 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 3,284 shares to 18,222 valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 235,216 shares and now owns 464,172 shares. Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) was raised too.