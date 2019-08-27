Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding in Aptargroup (ATR) by $495,444; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Its Position in Valmont Inds Com (VMI) by $896,740 as Shares Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 192,708 shares traded or 39.00% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,279 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 235,125 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 115,980 shares to 126,967 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 65,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15M for 14.27 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.