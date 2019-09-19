Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding By $578,225; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,725 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 105,471 shares with $10.65M value, down from 111,196 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $36.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 743,660 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 4,209 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 263,839 shares with $43.62M value, down from 268,048 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.4. About 1.05 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.16 million for 29.96 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Llc owns 240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 21,644 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management stated it has 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 0.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 21,002 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,993 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Lc holds 1.3% or 18,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 420,004 shares. The Maryland-based Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt has invested 2.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shufro Rose reported 5,228 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 100,740 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 9,522 shares. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 16,699 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 63,932 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Polen Cap Management Llc stated it has 3.75% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.66% above currents $159.4 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 1.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 341,366 shares to 397,950 valued at $27.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 28,171 shares and now owns 158,491 shares. Ishares Tr (IWB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,526 were accumulated by Pacific Global Investment Mngmt. Rodgers Brothers reported 5,330 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 32,197 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 268,247 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 61,485 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.08% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 0.23% or 21,367 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 45,472 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.17% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 99,973 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cwm Ltd Com reported 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Korea reported 540,142 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. FALZON ROBERT bought 3,580 shares worth $300,648. TANJI KENNETH also bought $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares. The insider Lowrey Charles F bought $627,600.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 6.94 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can International Focus Help Prudential Catch Up With Metlife? – Forbes” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Prudential Financial – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Prudential’s International Premiums Contribute 30% To Its Top Line By 2021? – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $8400 lowest target. $98’s average target is 8.89% above currents $90 stock price. Prudential Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) rating on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $104 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs.