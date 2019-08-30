Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; Luna Innovations (LUNA)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 44.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 72,390 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 89,311 shares with $7.66 million value, down from 161,701 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $114.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.31. About 2.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 10 reduced and sold their stock positions in Luna Innovations Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.04 million shares, up from 5.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Luna Innovations Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 1,511 shares to 4,890 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 4,460 shares and now owns 26,796 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il owns 13,894 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta has invested 1.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aqr Management holds 0.28% or 2.96M shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom reported 0.09% stake. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.1% or 19,595 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invs reported 3,030 shares stake. Valicenti Advisory stated it has 13,295 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,183 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,197 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 42,253 shares stake. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 117,077 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,414 shares. Portland Advsrs holds 3,242 shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 0.07% or 14,844 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Inc stated it has 112,948 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.31% above currents $72.31 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, makes, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $181.97 million. It operates in two divisions, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $3.81 million activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated for 405,383 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 313,400 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 296,590 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.18% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 153,008 shares.

