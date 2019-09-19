Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Its Toro Co (TTC) Position by $1.28 Million; Element Capital Management Decreased Pulte Group (PHM) Position by $755,439

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 24,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 36,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 60,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 4.96 million shares traded or 38.02% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 19,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,354 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 69,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 470,604 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28M for 9.49 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 465,755 shares to 628,100 shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 39.80 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 23,414 shares to 118,793 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).