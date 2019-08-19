Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Its Stake in Grainger W W (GWW) as Share Value Rose; Lee Danner & Bass Lifted Its Stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by $549,242 as Market Value Declined

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.69M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 3,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $275.39. About 296,350 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 23,056 shares to 85,796 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,672 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 12 are owned by Parkside Comml Bank & Tru. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 136,910 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bartlett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 440 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 33,984 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 89,842 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 8,557 shares. Moreover, Field And Main State Bank has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 96,411 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tobam owns 131,555 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 75 shares.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 15.33 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 14,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,046 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).