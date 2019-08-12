Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position in Aes (AES) as Market Valuation Declined; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Lowered Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 18,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 41,183 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 59,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 1.18 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 16,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 6,323 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 239,874 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 17,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.44% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lord Abbett & Company Lc holds 0.07% or 306,081 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Provise Management Grp Inc Lc owns 7,858 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt holds 0.03% or 210,069 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Us Bancorporation De holds 0.03% or 165,021 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 79,063 shares. Northern Tru owns 3.74 million shares. First Manhattan holds 346,909 shares. 76,483 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 498,130 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Company reported 170 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.80 million for 15.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 13,900 shares to 37,770 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associate Incorporated has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hl Financial accumulated 10,296 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.16% stake. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 30,361 shares. Gru reported 408,295 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 1,393 shares. Somerset Tru owns 275 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 5.05 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Korea Invest Corp invested in 657,344 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Co owns 23,527 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.04 million shares. Horizon Investments Limited holds 11,562 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

