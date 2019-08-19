Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Its Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) by $301,644; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Market Value Rose While Bailard Decreased by $675,000 Its Stake

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 74.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 15,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 60,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 70,141 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 46.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 18,541 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 34,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 868,921 shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 09/05/2018 – INVESCO AUM $972.8B, EST. $976.57B; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,354 shares to 158,745 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Communication Inc owns 36,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Commerce holds 0.02% or 42,707 shares. Chemical State Bank owns 0.05% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 24,005 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Riverhead Cap Lc holds 0.15% or 196,508 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm owns 17,753 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited invested in 462,777 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 16,845 shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 10,753 shares. Associated Banc holds 83,645 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.78M for 6.94 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity. Beshar Sarah also bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. CANION ROD bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400.

