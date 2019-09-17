Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Landstar Sys (LSTR) Valuation Rose While Bank Of America Cut Holding by $2.04 Million

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 19,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 358,767 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.74 million, down from 377,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 191,649 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 67,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 89,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,595 shares to 438,449 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 38,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 274,820 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameriprise Fin reported 26.35M shares. Cullen Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Brick Kyle Assoc has 0.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 3.16 million shares. Usca Ria holds 0.83% or 41,609 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 42,857 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,000 shares. Investors has 26.07 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.39% or 4.72M shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Il has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adirondack Trust, a New York-based fund reported 472 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc holds 444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sol Capital stated it has 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4.16M shares to 4.24M shares, valued at $577.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

