Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Cerner (CERN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $9.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 485.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 69,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 million, up from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 56,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 65,580 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, down from 122,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 840,975 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.02M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 590 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Inc reported 9,173 shares. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 4,094 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Davis R M invested in 612,525 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com stated it has 5,200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 141,754 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Samlyn owns 626,836 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Merian (Uk) Limited holds 1.52% or 2.03M shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,836 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.99 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 8,916 shares to 30,864 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 138,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Oh has 14,268 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.64% or 78,497 shares. Richard C Young & Co Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,155 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il holds 1.35% or 100,511 shares. Moreover, Diligent Investors Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,527 shares. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory Corp has 1.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greatmark Inv Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 9,958 shares. Caprock Grp owns 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,153 shares. 16,740 are owned by Argi Service Ltd Liability Corp. First Merchants holds 1.21% or 57,778 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,900 shares. Boltwood Cap Management has 0.85% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 870,641 shares. Opus Gp Limited Co holds 0.37% or 9,335 shares.

