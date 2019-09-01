Mariner Wealth Advisors Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $3.58 Million; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Upped Stake in Farmland Partners (FPI) by $462,696

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 77,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 897,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 820,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 152,147 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 108.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 430,854 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 206,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 524,250 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 21,280 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 171,946 shares. Cypress Group Incorporated accumulated 18,910 shares. Fragasso Group reported 0.13% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.16% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.08M shares. Duff Phelps Management reported 48,410 shares. Madison Investment reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blume Management invested in 208,869 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regions Financial reported 1.57 million shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 16,180 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 23,875 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Grassi Invest invested in 0.92% or 155,600 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Company holds 13,319 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 2.48 million shares.