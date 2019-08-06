Mariner Wealth Advisors Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $1.63 Million as Share Price Declined; Greystone Managed Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV)

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 298,208 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.96M, up from 290,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 2.00 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 482,550 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,061 shares to 305,573 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,193 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 89,759 shares to 125,156 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,377 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 1,065 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Old Point Financial Serv N A stated it has 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 17,746 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Adirondack Tru reported 2,919 shares. Moreover, Indiana & Com has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,458 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 3,424 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Germain D J Com reported 11,588 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 203,923 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 76,547 shares stake. Cornerstone Capital has 2,845 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 1.97M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.91 million activity. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.