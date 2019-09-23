MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Reaches $15.29 After 8.00% Up Move; Stone Run Capital Has Increased By $630,630 Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Position

The stock of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 99,782 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to BoardThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $331.07M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $16.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HZO worth $26.49 million more.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 18.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 4,290 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 27,650 shares with $4.08 million value, up from 23,360 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 114,924 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 17.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $8.01 million for 10.33 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MarineMax, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.10 million shares or 8.91% less from 22.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 28,508 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 15,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 66,220 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 0.04% or 14,773 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 79,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 72,646 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 154,600 shares. Amer Gru Inc reported 16,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 3.85M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Fmr Ltd Llc has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,417 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,555 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.07 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375. $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 24.29% above currents $122.29 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Rafferty Asset Management Llc stated it has 4,721 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 360,571 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 69,185 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,749 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 10,096 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Geode Management Limited Co reported 907,570 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset has 9,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 2,372 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 4,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.08% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 183,012 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nottingham Advsr holds 0.06% or 2,317 shares in its portfolio.