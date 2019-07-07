MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) EPS Estimated At $0.91; Synthesis Energy Systems (SES) Sellers Decreased By 10.36% Their Shorts

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES) had a decrease of 10.36% in short interest. SES’s SI was 138,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.36% from 154,400 shares previously. With 113,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES)’s short sellers to cover SES’s short positions. The SI to Synthesis Energy Systems Inc’s float is 1.74%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.353. About 21,194 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 87.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $384.38 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MarineMax, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,353 are owned by Victory Mgmt. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 1,459 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0% or 61,214 shares. 32,900 are held by Pdts Prns Limited Liability Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 26,559 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp invested in 0.01% or 23,443 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 1.64 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 104,766 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Com invested in 41,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 37,524 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 653 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 2.16M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 11,083 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 17,459 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 647 shares.

