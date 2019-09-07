MarineMax Inc. (HZO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Retail Other company, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MarineMax Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MarineMax Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.20% 5.80% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting MarineMax Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. N/A 17 9.20 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

MarineMax Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MarineMax Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

With average price target of $24.5, MarineMax Inc. has a potential upside of 68.27%. The rivals have a potential upside of 51.30%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that MarineMax Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MarineMax Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. has -15.67% weaker performance while MarineMax Inc.’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

MarineMax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, MarineMax Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. MarineMax Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MarineMax Inc.

Volatility & Risk

MarineMax Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, MarineMax Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MarineMax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MarineMax Inc.’s peers beat MarineMax Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.