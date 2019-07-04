MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) Analysts See $0.91 EPS; Interface Has 1.17 Sentiment

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $0.91 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 15.19% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. HZO’s profit would be $20.78 million giving it 4.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, MarineMax, Inc.’s analysts see 295.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 104,287 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 24/05/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – REBECCA J. WHITE HAS BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6

Interface Inc (TILE) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 81 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 69 decreased and sold stakes in Interface Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 51.86 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Interface Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 21.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. for 39,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,855 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 99,126 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TILE’s profit will be $29.39 million for 7.82 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $919.01 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $380.95 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MarineMax, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings.

More notable recent MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$16.49, Is It Time To Put MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.