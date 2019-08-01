Marinemax (HZO) Stock Price Declined While Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed by $5.20 Million Its Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $7.14 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 85.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 273,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The hedge fund held 46,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 320,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 270,339 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 10.22M shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Analysts await MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HZO’s profit will be $7.58M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by MarineMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 24.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.