Marinemax (HZO) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 81,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 376,957 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 18,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The institutional investor held 118,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 100,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 38,908 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,800 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 24.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH).

