Marine Products (MPX) Forms $14.64 Double Bottom; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Ford Motor (NOV) Holding By $1.84 Million

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) formed double bottom with $13.32 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.64 share price. Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has $498.43 million valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 24,359 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has declined 13.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MPX News: 14/03/2018 – Pura Naturals Showcases Pura Marine Products at the 72nd Annual Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, CA; 24/04/2018 – MARINE PRODUCTS QUICKLY SURGES AHEAD OF EARNINGS TOMORROW; 09/03/2018 Marine Products Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 16 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marine Products Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPX); 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Ford Motor (NOV) stake by 368.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 204,997 shares as Ford Motor (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 260,662 shares with $2.60M value, up from 55,665 last quarter. Ford Motor now has $7.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 3.65M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Analysts await Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MPX’s profit will be $7.15 million for 17.43 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Marine Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Marine Products Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 0.00% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). State Street holds 0% or 149,104 shares. Wedge Capital L L P Nc has 31,689 shares. Zebra Management Ltd has 20,312 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance stated it has 0.01% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 18,919 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 911,960 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) for 24,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 11,507 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Hemorrhages Red in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 58.26% above currents $18.64 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 15. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, August 12. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 459,098 were reported by National Pension Service. Numerixs Invest holds 0.1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 27,100 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 26,508 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% or 585,281 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 42,341 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Company Brokerage reported 0.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Peoples Ser invested in 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lc holds 0.01% or 77,560 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has 19,015 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 750,474 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.11 million shares.