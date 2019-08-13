Marine Products (MPX) Forms $14.58 Double Bottom; Synalloy (SYNL) Shorts Decreased By 32.33%

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) had a decrease of 32.33% in short interest. SYNL’s SI was 130,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.33% from 193,000 shares previously. With 39,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s short sellers to cover SYNL’s short positions. The SI to Synalloy Corporation’s float is 1.62%. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 19,497 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has declined 19.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q Cont Ops EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – Synalloy 4Q EPS 13c; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Raises 2018 View To Sales $240M-$245M; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY – CBA, WHICH CARRIES A FIVE-YEAR TERM, INCLUDES A WAGE INCREASE AND PROFIT SHARING FOR UNION’S MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this y; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synalloy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNL); 23/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SAYS ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP HAS BEEN SELECTED BY A GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE A PRODUCT LINE FOR CONSTRUCTION MARKET; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SYNL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $240 MLN TO $245 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Synalloy 1Q EPS 44c

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) formed double bottom with $14.14 target or 3.00% below today’s $14.58 share price. Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has $490.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 12,295 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has declined 13.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Marine Products Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPX); 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MARINE PRODUCTS QUICKLY SURGES AHEAD OF EARNINGS TOMORROW; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 09/03/2018 Marine Products Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 16 Days; 14/03/2018 – Pura Naturals Showcases Pura Marine Products at the 72nd Annual Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, CA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Marine Products Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 0.00% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Company holds 79,863 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) or 609 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 571 shares. Arrowstreet L P holds 16,577 shares. Zebra Cap Llc stated it has 20,312 shares. State Street reported 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Moreover, Denali Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Renaissance Ltd Co reported 241,202 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Llc reported 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX). Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 39,487 shares.

Analysts await Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MPX’s profit will be $7.06 million for 17.36 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Marine Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synalloy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synalloy Corporation: Potential Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synalloy Updates Full Year 2019 Guidance Nasdaq:SYNL – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synalloy Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synalloy Announces Board Authorization of Stock Purchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.54 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Synalloy Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.06 million shares or 0.45% less from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr owns 47,860 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 18,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 5,000 shares. 57,785 were reported by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,220 shares. 84,445 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt. Oberweis Asset owns 35,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) for 8,450 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 17,573 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,836 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 12,652 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 76 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 472,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings.